Japan, Indonesia advance to AFC U-20 Futsal Championship semis

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Japan and Indonesia Japan advanced to the semifinals of the AFC U-20 Futsal Championship Iran 2019. 

Japan saw off Iraq on Tuesday with a 2-0 win.

Also, Indonesia survived a late Vietnamese revival to defeat their Southeast Asian rivals 7-5. 

Japan will face the winners of the Islamic Republic of Iran or Lebanon in Thursday's semi-finals.

Iran is scheduled to meet Lebanon Tuesday night at the Pour Sharifi Indoor Stadium in Tabriz, Iran.  

The 2019 AFC U-20 Championship is the second edition of AFC U-20 Futsal Championship, the biennial international futsal championship organized by the Asian

Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's youth national futsal teams of Asia.

