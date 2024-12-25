Iran approves $700 million worth of FDI

At the 287th meeting of the Foreign Investment Board and 5th meeting in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Foreign Investment Board approved the $700 million worth of FDI.

The meeting was headed by Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Koodei.

He emphasized that over $700 million worth of investment was approved by the Foreign Investment Board within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

MA/6327098