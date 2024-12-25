  1. Culture
Jesus Christ messenger of peace, justice, compassion

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ is an opportunity to remind the lofty teachings of that great prophet who calls everyone to justice, peace, and compassion.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Baghaei congratulated the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him) and wrote, "Christmas is an opportunity to remind ourselves of the lofty teachings of Prophet #JesusChrist calling for justice, peace, love and compassion."

He congratulated all Christians around the world, especially Christian compatriots in Iran on the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the beginning of the New Year.

Baghaei expressed pride in Iran's rich history of coexistence among Abrahamic religions and cultures, emphasizing the nation's commitments to fostering understanding and tolerance.

He extended special greetings to Christian compatriots in Iran, encouraging reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ (PBUH) that promote justice, peace, love, and compassion.

Iran takes pride in its rich history of coexistence and amity among Abrahamic religions and cultures, Baghaei added. 

