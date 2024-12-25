  1. World
15 killed in Pakistan late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Pakistan conducted airstrikes on alleged Pakistani Taliban targets in Afghanistan on Wednesday, resulting in killing of 15 civilians and escalating regional tensions.

The interim government of Taliban has vowed retaliation, claiming the attacks violated their sovereignty. As recovery efforts begin, the conflict highlights the fragile nature of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, according to Hindustan Times. 

Pakistan, in rare airstrikes, targeted multiple alleged hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighboring Afghanistan on Tuesday, dismantling a training facility and reportedly killing some insurgents.

Afghanistan-based Khaama Press claimed that a series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province has resulted in the death of at least 15 people, including women and children, with the toll expected to rise.

Some media reports indicate that the Murg Bazaar village in Barmal was destroyed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

