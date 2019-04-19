Tehran Municipality ready to carry out projects in Baghdad: mayor

He made the remarks Friday in a meeting with the Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, Ammar al-Hakim in Baghdad.

Touching upon great capabilities of Iranian companies and Tehran Municipality for conducting different urban projects, including building subways, establishing green spaces, and managing waste materials, among others, Hanachi expressed readiness for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in various fields.

For his part, Hakim praised Iran’s achievements in different spheres, embracing enhanced cooperation between the two countries in urban projects.

Heading a delegation, Hanachi left Tehran for the Iraqi capital on Wednesday night upon the invitation of Baghdad Mayor Zekra Alwach to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.

