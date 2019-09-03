Tehran mayor in Vienna to participate in intl. mayors summit

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Iran’s Ambassador to Vienna Ebadollah Molaei and Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi.

Hanachi participated in the summit at the official invitation of his Austrian counterpart Michael Ludwig and is scheduled to submit a comprehensive report on the measures taken at Tehran Municipality in the field of innovation and launch of smart cities.

The 4th International Mayors Summit (IMS) entitled “Bridge for Cities, Linking between Cities through New Industrial Revolution” kicked off its work on Tuesday and will last for two days.

The summit is held at the initiative taken by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) with the motto of “Belt and Road Initiative; Developing Green Economies for Cities”.

In this two-day summit, participants will address various strategies with regards to the implementation of objectives of sustainable development such as new urban agenda.

Tehran Mayor Hanachi will meet UNIDO director general. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed and sealed between Tehran Municipality and UNIDO in the field of modern urban technologies.

He is scheduled to visit the most important civil projects in Vienna in the field of smart cities, waste management, relief and rescue systems, fire department and public transportation systems.

Then, Tehran mayor will depart for Germany in order to meet with Berlin mayor.

