Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of coop.

Tehran Mayor expressed his willingness to expand cooperation between Tehran and Zagreb, stating that usually metropolitans have common problems such as traffic, air pollution, public transportation, etc.

Croatian ambassador, for his part, said that he came to Tehran with one main idea, adding that they are trying to hold a conference on relations between the two countries.

Referring to the Croatian ambassador's proposal to hold a joint conference in Tehran and then in Zagreb, Hanachi said, "We will definitely support this conference as far as we can".

