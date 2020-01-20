  1. Politics
20 January 2020 - 22:00

Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of coop.

Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – In a meeting with Croatian ambassador Drago Štambuk on Monday, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi emphasized on expanding cooperation between Iran and Croatia.

Tehran Mayor expressed his willingness to expand cooperation between Tehran and Zagreb, stating that usually metropolitans have common problems such as traffic, air pollution, public transportation, etc.

Croatian ambassador, for his part, said that he came to Tehran with one main idea, adding that they are trying to hold a conference on relations between the two countries.

Referring to the Croatian ambassador's proposal to hold a joint conference in Tehran and then in Zagreb, Hanachi said, "We will definitely support this conference as far as we can".

FA/ 4830673

News Code 154771

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News