More than 260 domestic and 17 foreign companies’ representatives will showcase their latest products relating to flowers and plants. Companies from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, Armenia, Austria, Switzerland and Russia along with their Iranian counterparts are attending the 17th edition of the exhibition.

The exhibition will wrap up on Friday May 3, open from 10 AM to 9 PM during these 6 days.

