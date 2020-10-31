Iran ready to send medical aid to Izmir quake-damaged areas

Addressing his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a message on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani expressed his deep sorrow over the Friday 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's Izmir, which left many causalities in this country.

Offering the deep sympathy of the Iranian people and the government to the Turkish nation and government, Rouhani wished a speedy recovery for the injured and patience for the families of the people who lost their lives in this tragedy.

In this message, the Iranian President expressed Iran’s readiness to send any kind of relief, medical aid, and assistance to the people of the earthquake-stricken areas in this neighboring country.

