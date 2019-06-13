  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani to embark for Kyrgyzstan in few hours

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Leading a high-ranking political delegation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will leave Tehran for Kyrgyzstan on Thursday evening to attend a two-day Shanghai Summit in Bishkek.

Rouhani's tour will be upon an official invitation of Kyrgyz president.

In addition to delivering a speech in Shanghai Summit, Iranian president will also have bilateral meetings with heads of the visiting delegations.

President Rouhani is to leave Kyrgyzstan for Tajikistan to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

A high-ranking political delegation will accompany president Rouhani in his trip to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

