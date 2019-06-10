  1. Politics
10 June 2019 - 22:07

Pres. Rouhani to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thu.

Pres. Rouhani to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thu.

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to attend Shanghai Summit on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Iranian president’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Information Parviz Esmaeili said.

Rouhani's tour will be upon an official invitation of Kyrgyz president, Esmaeili said.

In addition to delivering a speech in Shanghai Summit, Iranian president will also have bilateral meetings with heads of the visiting delegations.

Esmaeili went on to say that President Rouhani is to leave Kyrgyzstan for Tajikistan to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

A high-ranking political delegation will accompany president Rouhani in his trip to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

MA/IRN83347689

News Code 146281

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News