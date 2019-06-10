Pres. Rouhani to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thu.

Rouhani's tour will be upon an official invitation of Kyrgyz president, Esmaeili said.

In addition to delivering a speech in Shanghai Summit, Iranian president will also have bilateral meetings with heads of the visiting delegations.

Esmaeili went on to say that President Rouhani is to leave Kyrgyzstan for Tajikistan to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

A high-ranking political delegation will accompany president Rouhani in his trip to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

MA/IRN83347689