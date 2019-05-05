Kyrgyz eyes broadening coop. with Iran in energy, tourism, transport sectors

He made the above remarks in his meeting with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami on Sunday.

Establishing fair cooperation and collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran is of Kyrgyzstan’s main foreign policies, he reiterated.

He pointed to the significant role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international level, adding, “Iran enjoys rich historical and cultural history which dates back to many years ago and it is our duty to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries.”

Turning to the specific geographical position of Iran in the region, he added, “Kyrgyzstan is doing trade and business with Iran and other countries via Iranian borders, therefore, we are seeking to develop and strengthen trade our trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Kyrgyz’s access of free waters is possible with the least cost via Iran, he said, adding, Kyrgyzstan is ready to hold a second round of joint Iran-Kyrgyzstan Economic Commission.

Setting up joint trade and economic companies between Iran and Kyrgyzstan at the current condition is effective, he noted.

