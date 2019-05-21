  1. Culture
Iran’s Astan Quds, National Library of Kyrgyzstan to sign MoU

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Cultural Attache in Kyrgyzstan said that Iran’s Astan Quds Razavi and National Library of the Kyrgyz Republic (NLKR) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation.

There are great relationships and interactions between Iran’s Cultural Attache in Bishkek and NLKR. Many years ago, a good place was given to Iran by NLKR, a space which is called the Ferdowsi Center for Iranian Studies.

The efforts to sign a MoU between Iran’s Astan Quds Razavi and NLKR are among the priorities of Iranian Cultural Attache in Kyrgyzstan.

The National Library of the Kyrgyz Republic (NLKR) is the main library of Kyrgyzstan and one of the largest libraries in Central Asia. It is a scientific, informational, educational, and cultural center. The NLKR has 320 employees. It was founded in 1934. It has a collection of 6 million documents in 89 languages from around the world. NLKR cooperates with National Libraries of 132 countries and with all international organizations accredited in Bishkek. The NLKR has 14 specialized reading halls for 1 000 seats and 24 departments. 1 250 readers visit the Library every day.

