Iran, Afghanistan to accelerate coop. in electricity sector

He pointed to the recent agreements made between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in the field of generating and transmitting electricity and added, “ establishment of joint cooperation committee, implementation of the agreements inked between the two countries will result in acceleration.”

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA and added, “setting up joint working group was agreed by Afghanistan president and now, we are waiting for the establishment of the committee as soon as possible.”

In this committee, date for organizing summit of joint economic cooperation commission will be consulted, he said, adding, “then, necessary measures will be taken for holding the summit.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ardakanian pointed to the agreement inked between Iran and Afghanistan for repairing Afghan’s electricity transformers and turbines and added, “necessary measures have been taken in this respect.”

For this purpose, Deputy Minister of Energy Homyoon Haeri along with Managing Director of Iran’s Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR) Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh visited Afghanistan in August 17 for holding talks with senior officials of Afghanistan Ministry of Water and Energy which led to signing and sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between energy officials of the two countries.

Renewing contract for Iran’s electricity exports to Afghanistan, cooperating to reduce electricity network losses in Afghanistan, developing Afghanistan power grind, constructing Zaranj electricity transmission line in Afghanistan, renovating Afghanistan electricity grid as well as reconstructing a number of power turbines and transformers of Afghanistan were discussed in this bilateral meeting.

MA/IRN83465325