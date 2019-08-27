Relations with Iran, Georgia very important for regional security: Armenian FM

According to the 'Armenia News.am' news website, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, made the remarks while addressing a conference of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic departments on Tuesday.

According to the report, he noted that Armenia’s relations with Georgia and Iran are anchored in an age-old historical good-neighborly track-record.

In his words, these relations are very important for regional security and development.

“The development of [Armenia’s] cooperation with these two countries contributes to the expansion and diversification of energy and transport interdependence,” Mnatsakanyan stressed.

