‘Slow Death’ wins at Eurasia Intl. Monthly Filmfest.

The Iranian short film "Slow Death" won the best film award in the Best Short (under 15 minutes) section. It also won in the category of “Films of the month”.

Directed by Amen Sahraei, "Slow Death" narrates the story of a young girl named 'Talaat', who tells a scary tale to her brother as a joke. When she comes back from the kitchen to bring water for her brother who is scared to do it himself, she realizes that both her mother and brother have disappeared. This incident set in motion a series of frightening events for the girl.

Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival is an independent festival for independent filmmakers. The films of the Official selection and the winners will be selected each month. Currently it is an online festival with the annual gala screenings of the winning films in Moscow.

