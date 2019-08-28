3 Iranian titles vying at Varna filmfest. in Bulgaria

“Underwater Cypress”, directed by Mohammad Ali Bashe Ahangar and “Diane” directed by Behrouz Nouranipour, are part of the lineup of the 27th Varna ‘Love Is Folly’ International Film Festival currently underway in Bulgaria.

It was previously announced that Iranian feature ‘Yeva’ by Anahid Abad was also taking part at the Bulgarian festival.

“Underwater Cypress” tells the story of a group of Iranian minorities who were among the country's unknown martyrs. Jahanbakhsh Keramat is hiding a secret, which if revealed will be the cause of many sleepless nights for certain people. In order to prove his innocence and restore the peace, Jahanbakhsh embarks on a long journey; one that will change their destinies.

The film features popular actors and actresses including: Babak Hamidiyan, Massoud Rayegan, Reza Behboudi, Mina Sadati, Houman Barqnavard, Setareh Eskandari, Homayoun Ershadi, Shahram Haqiqatdoust, and Farrokh Nemati.

"Underwater Cypress" has won several awards at the 36th Fajr Film Festival, including Best Cinematography, Best Costume and Stage Design, and Best Film.

“Diane” narrates the story of nearly 4,000 women refugees who could not join their families over the borders during the war with the ISIL terrorist group.

The 27th Varna ‘Love Is Folly’ International Film Festival will wrap up on 1 Sep. 2019 in Bulgaria.

