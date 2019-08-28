3rd Short Filmfest. ‘Mowj’ kicks off on Kish Island

Some 69 works, including 59 titles in the ‘Film’ section and 10 works in the ‘Script’ section are competing at the short film festival from August 27-29.

The Film section includes titles with tourism and travel themes, Sea Special Vision, and Kish Island Filmmakers.

Notable among the competing films are “Are You Volleyball?!”, “The Elephant Shadow”, “The Bitter Sea” and “AniMal”.

Presided over by Ebrahim Hesari, the Third Mowj (Wave) National Short Film Festival will wrap up on August 29.

The event is organized by the Kish Free Zone Organization.

