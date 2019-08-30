‘Manicure’ to vie at Telluride Film Festival

‘Manicure’ centers on the story of a man who struggles to deal with the aftermath of the unexpected death of his wife under the eyes of the local villagers.

His young wife commits suicide and while being carried for bury to the graveyard of the village, a shocking fact is revealed, driving the villagers to madness.

The film had previously taken part at the 35th edition of Sundance Film Festival, and won the Special Jury Prize at the International Short Film Festival 2018 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

MNA/4706233