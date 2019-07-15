Scaling down JCPOA commitments Iran giving chance to diplomacy: Kamalvandi

“JCPOA is a deal and what we were giving in its framework was much more than what we were gaining,” he said.

“What the Islamic Republic is doing now is in accordance with JCPOA and based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal,” he added.

“After our 60-day ultimatum to Europeans our uranium stockpile has surpassed 300 kilograms and we are not obliged to provide the surplus heavy water anymore,” Kamalvandi said.

“Presently, we are above 3.67 percent enrichment and are producing enriched materials required for nuclear fuels, which is 4.5 percent,” he added.

The spokesperson underscored that according to the reports if the IAEA, Iran has fulfilled all its commitments to JCPOA.

In early May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared Iranian reciprocal action to US over the breach of JCPOA by scale-down of Iran's commitments envisaged by Note 26 of the nuclear deal.

The president noted that "it does not mean that Iran leaves the nuclear agreement.”

Noting that the pact is “beneficial to the region and the world and detrimental to the enemies of Iran,” Rouhani said Iran has always been and will remain committed to its responsibilities to the nuclear deal.

The president said the country will continue the efforts to stay in the pact despite the enemies' wishes.

On July 8, a day after announcing the decision to increase uranium enrichment, Iran’s atomic organization spokesman said that the country started enriching uranium at 4.5% level from previous from 3.67%.

Iran insists that the reductions in commitments do not violate the nuclear deal, but they are based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement.

“Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—incl after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, incl at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism,” Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted after Iran's announcement.

HJ/IRN83396348