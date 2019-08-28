Negotiating with devil toxic: Rezaei

“The executive branch and all other Iranian organizations are required to act upon the framework of the general policies of the establishment,” he wrote.

“General policies about the US are crystal clear: conducting negotiations with the evil is poisonous,” he added.

Some of Iranian officials, including Rezaie, have made some remarks in reaction to those made by President Rouhani regarding talks with the US.

As reported, members of the Iranian Parliament are signing a statement that condemns and bans any kind of negotiations with the US.

According to the statement, holding negotiations with the US under the current situation and given the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, will be harmful to the interests of the Iranian nation and thus, is condemned and prohibited.

President Rouhani, speaking on Monday at a local event, said the key to “positive developments” is in the hands of Washington, stressing that the only way for the current situation to change is if the US removed all sanctions against Iran.

Tensions started to build up between the US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and imposed sanctions against Tehran in a bid to restrict the country's trade transactions with the world. The Trump administration has been making empty calls for talks, but the Islamic Republic stresses that as long as sanctions are in place and the US refuses to return to the JCPOA, negotiations will be meaningless.

HJ/4704702