Germany, UK react to Iran's uranium enrichment decision

“Extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that it has started uranium enrichment above the limit agreed to in the #JCPoA. We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPoA,” Germany Foreign Office said in a tweet after it was announced on Sunday that Iran will start enriching uranium at any level higher than the 3.67% permitted under the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, the UK claimed that Tehran has "broken the terms" of the 2015 accord.

"While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations," the British Foreign Office said in a statement, according to the Deutsche Welle (DW). "We are coordinating with other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the deal, including a Joint Commission," the British statement further added.

Furthermore, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged Iran to return to 3.67% uranium enrichment level, describing Iran’s move to surpass the JCPOA limit as concerning. Federica Mogherini said she was extremely worried about the implementation of the second phase of cuts to JCPOA commitments by Iran on Sunday, calling it a move to weaken the JCPOA.

Iran stresses that the reduction in commitments does not violate the nuclear deal, but it is based on Articles 26 and 36 of the agreement.

“Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—incl after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, incl at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism,” Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted on Sunday after Iran's announcement.

Tehran's decision came as other signatories' to the deal have so far failed to protect Iran's economic interests from the damages of US sanctions which were imposed after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

