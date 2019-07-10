Iran enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, IAEA tells member states

The International Atomic Energy Agency had previously only said Iran was over the 3.67% limit. It also said on Wednesday that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium was now 213.5 kg, over the deal’s 202.8 kg limit, and more than the 205 kg verified on July 1, Reuters reported.

Both figures were verified on Tuesday, the three diplomats said.

Iran had informed the agency on Monday that “based on the operator’s assessment” the enrichment level was about 4.5%. The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrooz Kamalvandi said earlier on Monday that the level had passed 4.5%.

During a press conference in Tehran, at the end of Iran’s 60-day deadline to the European countries, the spokesman announced the second phase of Iran’s retaliatory measures under the deal and said that uranium enrichment level would surpass the 3.67% limit.

Iran stresses that the reductions in commitments do not violate the nuclear deal, but they are based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement.

“Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—incl after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, incl at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism,” Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted on Sunday after Iran's announcement.

MNA/PR