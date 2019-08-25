Iran has different scenarios for different threats: top cmdr.

“We are facing various threats and because of this variety we have made ready different scenarios to confront threats posed by enemies,” Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday while addressing a local event in Tehran.

Enemies should know that if they conduct any attack on Iranian Armed Forces, they will be faced with a firm response which will make them regret their action, added Sayyari.

Referring to Bavar-373 air defense system, Sayyari further added “Nobody believed that sons of this country could achieve such a technology.”

All of these achievements are the result of employing efficient and believing human resources, he said, adding that victory in future wars depends more on human resources than on military equipment.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure. The most recent unveiling came on Thursday as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Ghasem Taghizadeh said on Saturday that “Of course we have produced a lot of missiles which are not reflected in the media due to security considerations, however, if America and the Zionist regime make any stupid mistake, we will surprise them.”

