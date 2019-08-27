Parliament to ask gov. about any shift in foreign policy: MP

“The US has proven that it does not seek a reasonable solution from holding talks,” he said, “In my view, there is no reason nor any justification for conducting negations with Americans.”

Referring to the Iranian President’s remarks in the recent past month calling talks with Trump not reasonable, Bahreini said that “nothing new has happened at the international arena and about JCPOA to justify Iranian President’s negotiations with Trump and the proof for this are the yesterday talks held between Trump and Macron.”

“Iran has not announced officially that will hold talks with the US but Trump has announced that the US will not give money to Iran and will just let the country sell a restricted amount of its oil,” he said.

“Macron has also made some remarks that in my view are not in the framework of the JCPOA,” he added.

“It is very strange for me! Why does the government, who has achieved good results from applying the ‘resistance’ strategy in the past recent months, want to shift towards negotiation?” the MP asked.

“If there are some good reasons, they should let us know,” he said.

He urged the Iranian President, FM and the head of national security council to brief the parliament about he recent events in a closed session.

“We should not commence negotiations with the US who has withdrawn from the JCPOA and still insists that has done a good job,” he underlined.

“The US must initially return to JCPOA and, as the Iranian President said, the US should repent,” he added.

As reported, members of the Iranian Parliament are signing a statement that condemns and bans any kind of negotiations with the US.

The statement is in reaction to the remarks made by President Rouhani regarding talks with the US.

According to the statement, holding negotiations with the US under the current situation and given the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, will be harmful to the interests of the Iranian nation and thus, is condemned and prohibited.

President Rouhani, speaking today at a local event, said the key to “positive developments” is in the hands of Washington, stressing that the only way for the current situation to change is if the US removed all sanctions against Iran.

Tensions started to build up between the US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and imposed sanctions against Tehran in a bid to restrict the country's trade transactions with the world. The Trump administration has been making empty calls for talks, but the Islamic Republic stresses that as long as sanctions are in place and the US refuses to return to the JCPOA, negotiations will be meaningless.

