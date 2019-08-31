No meeting to take place between Rouhani and Trump in NY: Chief of staff

Speaking to Tasnim news agency, Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi touched upon the reactions to the recent remarks by the Iranian President about his readiness to hold talks with anyone for the sake of the country’s national interests, rejecting the speculations on any meeting between Rouhani and Trump.

Vaezi said holding a meeting with Trump has never been on the agenda and President Rouhani in that speech talked about his government’s seriousness and readiness to tackle problems in the country’s economy and helping the people’s livelihood.

He said Rouhani’s remarks were politicized by foreign and internal media with some certain political aims on their agenda while his comments were more about the people’s welfare and were not about political issues at all.

He rejected the foreign media’s speculations on the willingness of the Iranian president to meet his American counterpart as misinterpretation rejected by the president himself the day after.

Asked whether Mr. Rouhani's office was planning to meet with the US president in New York later next month on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting, the chief of staff said: "No, there is no such a plan."

