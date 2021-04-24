Parl. obliged to monitor Vienna talks seriously: MP

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Ali Karimi Firoozjaei spoke about the Leader’s principled policy toward ongoing Vienna talks, stressing that the Iranian negotiating team has no right to enter into direct or indirect negotiations with the Americans in nuclear talks.

He went on to say, “In this regard, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament has been tasked to have a strict and serious supervision over the process of Vienna negotiations.”

Continuation of negotiations depends on the complete lifting of sanctions and its verification, he said and added, “If the sanctions are not lifted and verified, even negotiations with European countries will be useless.”

"Experiences of the last seven years prove that Westerners fail to fulfill their commitments, therefore, we must learn from this experience so as not to trust them again", the lawmaker noted.

RHM/5194317