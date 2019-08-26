Iranian lawmakers condemn US sanction on FM Zarif

In the afternoon’s session as many as 150 lawmakers in the Iranian parliament expressed their support for the foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and condemned the US action in sanctioning him.

The MPs called Zarif "the clear voice of the Iranian nation in the international community," stressing that sanctioning the Iranian top diplomat showed the US double standards.

They condemned the US for calling for negotiations with Iran on the one hand, while sanctioning diplomacy on the other hand.

The statement further warns the US statesmen in the White House and the so-called B-Team which comprises US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi and Emirati crown princes bin Salman and bin Zayed that their attempts will not be able to stop the Iranian foreign minister.

They further note that actions such as sanctioning Zarif will increase unity among Iranian people of different political affiliation against the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

