No negotiation with US unless it returns to JCPOA, stops pressure policy

Speaking to Iranian state TV channel 1 (IRIB 1), Abbas Araghchi reacted to the French president’s remarks of possibility of meeting between President Rouhani and his American counterpart within weeks, saying Iran’s stance is quite clear and if its rights in the JCPOA are not safeguarded, there will be no talks with the Americans.

Araghchi noted “no country agrees to negotiate under pressure, which is like to surrender.”

Our stance is completely clear: the US must return to the JCPOA and stop its maximum pressure policy, he underlined.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that the Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Zarif agreed to go to the French city of Biarritz on the condition that there must not be any talks with the American side there even by accident.

Araghchi further stated that Iran is negotiating with the Europeans to safeguard its rights, and the country, as President Rouhani said, is ready for talks to secure its interests.

He, meanwhile, ruled out any possibility of talks with the Americans.

The deputy foreign minister further noted that if Iran's demands are not met, it will take the third step to reduce its JCPOA commitments.

