Iran sanctions Washington-based FDD for role in intensifying 'US economic terrorism'

In a statement published minutes ago, Iran’s Foreign Ministry refers to the impacts of ‘the US economic terrorism’ on ordinary Iranians including endangering the lives of many innocent people, Iran’s legitimate trade with the world and the impact of the US illegal sanctions on Iran’s environment, adding that the sanctions are aimed at changing the Islamic Republic establishment.

The Iranian FM statement goes on to condemn the deliberate actions of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and its CEO Mark Dubowitz including spreading lies, lobbyism, propaganda against Iran, saying the FDD’s actions are in line with the goals of the ‘US economic terrorism’.

The Foreign Ministry has announced the sanctions on the FDD and its CEO based on a law titled "Countering America’s Human Rights Violation and Adventurous and Terrorist Actions” passed by the Iranian Parliament in 2017.

Accordingly, taking any actions by the judicial and security apparatuses against the FDD and their Iranian and non-Iranian accomplices will be considered legitimate as their actions are against the Iran’s national security and the interests of Iranian people and government.

KI