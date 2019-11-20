  1. Sports
20 November 2019 - 17:17

Timetable of 4-nation futsal tournament in Mashhad announced

Timetable of 4-nation futsal tournament in Mashhad announced

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Timetable of the matches of the 4-nation futsal cup which is going to be held in Mashhad, northeast Iran, was announced on Wednesday.

Four national teams of Iran, Slovakia, Belarus, and Kuwait will participate in the event which slated to take place from December 1 to 4.

Here is the matches’ schedule (in Iran’s local time):

Sunday, Dec. 1:

Slovakia vs Kuwait, 2:00 PM

Iran vs Belarus, 6:00 PM

Monday, Dec. 2:

Slovakia vs Belarus, 2:00 PM

Iran vs Kuwait, 6:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

Belarus vs Kuwait, 2:00 PM

Iran vs Slovakia, 6:00 PM

Earlier, Ukraine had been announced as one of the four participating teams but later it was replaced by Kuwait after the European team called off its attendance.

Iran is preparing to defend its title at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship which is going to be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat from Feb. 24 to Mar. 10.

Iran is the most decorated team of AFC Futsal Championship with 12 titles out of 15 editions of the games. The team defeated Japan in the final of the 2018 edition to claim the trophy.

MAH/ 4776729

News Code 152506

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News