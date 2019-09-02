Iranian students win Asian Futsal C’ships

East Azarbaijan student futsal team who attended Asian Schools Championship in Thailand as representative of Iran became champion by defeating the student team of Thailand.

The Iranian squad defeated Thailand and Indonesia in the group stage of the tournament and reached the semi-final.

They also defeated China in semi-final and beat Thailand 5-2 in their last encounter on Sunday morning and won the Asian Schools Championship.

The 2019 Asian Schools Championship started on August 26 and wrapped up on September 1, 2019.

