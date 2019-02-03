Iran futsal to play friendly with Serbia

The team departed for Istanbul on Sunday morning and will fly to Belgrade from there.

The two friendly matches will be held on February 4 and 5.

The head coach of the Iranian men's national futsal team Mohammad Nazemosharia said that they have analyzed Serbia’s match against Poland, adding that Iran will take on the top-flight European team with its full squad.

Iran futsal team will have a busy schedule in 2019-2020 and these friendly matches and training are going to help with a more powerful participation in different events, including 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, he added.

Iran claimed the title of 2018 continental title for the 12th time in their history and looks forward to defending its title in the upcoming event.

