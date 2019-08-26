Iran has already told Macron missiles not up for negotiations: report

The source, speaking to Press TV on condition of anonymity on Monday, added that Iran has already responded to Macron’s proposal, stressing that the country’s missile program is not up for discussions.

According to the source, Iran has also rejected France’s proposals for talks on regional issues and Iran’s regional presence.

Reacting to the French president’s idea of establishing a $15 billion credit line for Iran in a trade mechanism to help Tehran conduct business, the source told Press TV that Iran had responded by saying that it would consider reversing its decision to scale back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the line is established.

Regarding an offer of talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the source said that Iran has already announced that any negotiation with the US hinges on Washington’s return to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

Iran will not take part in any negotiations as long as the sanctions are in place, as the Islamic Republic’s national interests will not be guaranteed unless the bans are removed, the source said, reaffirming President Rouhani’s earlier remarks on national interests.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, US President Trump pulled his country out of the international nuclear deal in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Responding to certain Western media reports about possible Rouhani-Trump talks, the source said that Iran has never been opposed to talks and has held the longest-ever negotiations with the P5+1 group of countries, including the US, on its nuclear program.

It was the US that quit the JCPOA so any resumption of talks depends on the US’s return to the negotiating table and the 2015 nuclear accord, the source said.

Iran has never shied away from talks as proved before but if the other party leaves the negotiating table and nixes the agreement as it has done before, negotiations would be meaningless, the source concluded.

Macron has recently stepped up diplomatic contacts with Tehran in a bid to allegedly cease the US economic war against Iran and deescalate tensions in the region.

The French president's top diplomatic advisor traveled to Iran to hold talks with the country's officials with the aim of contributing to easing tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Speaking at a G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped a long-anticipated meeting between the presidents of Iran and the United States would take place "in the next few weeks."

MNA/PR