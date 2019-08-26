Zarif on Biarritz visit: More talks were needed on banking, oil issues

After stopping in Tehran from the French city of Biarritz to change planes, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Chinese capital Beijing on Monday.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Beijing about the reasons behind his visit to Biarritz, the top diplomat said the visit came at the invitation of his French counterpart in Jean-Yves Le Drian, in continuation of consultations that took place in the past few weeks between the presidents of the two countries.

“On Friday in Paris, I held talks with the French president and foreign minister on several issues. There was a need to have another round of consultations among our experts to further clarify on these issues, particularly the ones related to banking transactions and oil exports,” said Zarif.

“For this, we were in Biarritz for nearly four hours, discussing issues with the French foreign minister and minister of finance. I spent the last hour talking with President Macron,” he added.

“There was an opportunity to review the latest developments and coordination with the adviser to British prime minister and the adviser to German chancellor, as the two other European signatories to the nuclear deal. We hope that these talks will be effective on the implementation of Europeans’ commitments to the JCPOA,” said Zarif.

