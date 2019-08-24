  1. Sports
24 August 2019 - 18:41

Iran defeats Colombia at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World C’ship

Iran defeats Colombia at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World C’ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iran defeated Colombia at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship on Saturday.

Iran beat its European rival 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13) in Pool B.

Iran is pitted against the Czech Republic, Italy, Colombia and Bulgaria.

Iran will meet Italy on Sunday.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship is the sixteenth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Tunisia from August 21 to 30.

HJ/4700638

News Code 149240

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News