  1. Sports
27 July 2019 - 08:50

Iran U21 makes history by advancing to FIVB World C’ship final

Iran U21 makes history by advancing to FIVB World C’ship final

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian team advanced to the final match of FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship for the first time in its history.

In a semifinal match of the event on Friday night, Iran defeated one of the most decorated teams of the event, Brazil, in straight sets (25-20, 25-24, 25-17) at the Isa Sport City Hall C in Manama, Bahrain.

Porya Yali and Amirhossein Esfandiar led Iran with 18 and 14 points respectively. “Iran gave no chance for Brazil to set up their plays with their powerful serves. The Iranians tallied nine aces and were also more prolific in attacks (38-30) and blocks (5-3) than the Brazilians,” FIVB reported.

The title match will be held today 19:00 local time.

MAH/4676828

News Code 148095

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News