Iran U21 makes history by advancing to FIVB World C’ship final

In a semifinal match of the event on Friday night, Iran defeated one of the most decorated teams of the event, Brazil, in straight sets (25-20, 25-24, 25-17) at the Isa Sport City Hall C in Manama, Bahrain.

Porya Yali and Amirhossein Esfandiar led Iran with 18 and 14 points respectively. “Iran gave no chance for Brazil to set up their plays with their powerful serves. The Iranians tallied nine aces and were also more prolific in attacks (38-30) and blocks (5-3) than the Brazilians,” FIVB reported.

The title match will be held today 19:00 local time.

