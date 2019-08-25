Iran finishes 7th at Asian Women's Volleyball Championships

The national Iranian women's volleyball team beat their rival in the last match while it was two sets down.

Losing the first two sets to Indonesia (25-27, 18-25), Iranian volleyball players made a dramatic comeback and won the next three sets (25-20, 25-13, 15-13) to stand on the 7th position.

Iran began the tournament with a 0-3 loss against the powerful host country. Gaining a precious victory over Hong Kong in the second match, Iran advanced to the next stage.

However, they suffered another three consecutive defeats against Thailand, Taiwan and Kazakhstan before winning in their final game.

At the end of the tournament, which was held in Seoul from August 18 to 25, Japan and Thailand finished first and runner-up respectively.

