Iran 5th at 2019 FIVB U19 Boys’ C’ship

Bardia Saadat was the match's high scorer with a record-high of 37 points.

Iran, the reigning champion, couldn’t find a better place than the 5th rank in the 2019 edition of the games in Tunis, Tunisia.

The team started the competition on a high note and defeated Bulgaria 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20) on August 22. Vakili’s men then conceded a surprise loss to Czech Republic 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22) one day later. Playing with more focus, Iranian volleyballers managed to gain a 3-1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25 - 13) win over Colombia on Saturday to revive the team’s confidence. In their last match of Pool B on Sunday, however, Italy proved to be too strong as they won Iran 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11). With these results, Iran got into the Round of 16.

There it defeated strong Cuba in straight sets (25-19, 26-24, 25-22) on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinal where Russia was awaiting. Russia defeated Iran 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23) in this stage on Wednesday to destroy hopes of Iran for repeating its championship. Vakili’s men then repeated group stage 3-1 win over Bulgaria on Thursday in a 5-8th playoff.

The 2019 edition of FIVB Boy’s World Championship kicked off on August 21 in Tunis, Tunisia.

With two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, Iran is the third most decorated team in the event after Brazil and Russia. Iranians won their first title in 2007 where they defeated China in the final. Iran has taken part in 11 out of 15 editions of the games so far managing to advance to the semifinal in eight ones.

