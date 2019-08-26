Iran volleyball gets into knockout stage of U19 Boys' World C'ship

Iran, the reigning champion, gained two wins and suffered two losses in the Pool B of the event.

The team started the competition on a high note and defeated Bulgaria 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20) on Thursday. Vakili’s men then conceded a surprise loss to Czech Republic 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22) one day later. Playing with more focus, Iranian volleyballers managed to gain a 3-1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25 - 13) win over Colombia on Saturday to revive the team’s confidence. In their last match of Pool B on Sunday, however, Italy proved to be too strong as they won Iran 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11).

Another bad news for Iran was that one of the team’s key players Amir Hossein Toukhteh was injured during the match against Italy and has been sidelined for the rest of the event.

Iran will face off Cuba in a Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Cuba finished second in Pool A of the competition with three wins and one loss.

The 2019 edition of FIVB Boy’s World Championship kicked off on August 21 in Tunis, Tunisia.

With two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, Iran is the third most decorated team in the event after Brazil and Russia. Iranians won their first title in 2007 where they defeated China in the final. Iran has taken part in 11 out of 15 editions of the games so far managing to advance to the semifinal in eight ones.

