  1. Politics
7 August 2019 - 11:33

Leader receives Iran U21 volleyball team along with science olympiads medalists

Leader receives Iran U21 volleyball team along with science olympiads medalists

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Iran U21 volleyball team which recently claimed the world title in Bahrain.

Also in the meeting which was held on Wednesday morning, Iranian medalists of different scientific Olympiads were attending.

Remarks of the leader and photos of the meeting will soon be published.

MAH/4687085

News Code 148591

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News