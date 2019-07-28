  1. Politics
Leader offers congratulations on Iran U21 volleyball winning world title

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has extended his congratulations on the country’s national volleyball team’s victory in FIVB Men’s U21 Volleyball World Championship.

According to the news service of the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Sunday to congratulate the recent winning of the world title by Iran's national men’s U21 volleyball team.

"I congratulate your victory. You brought joy and happiness to the hearts of the nation. Thank you, " the Leader message reads.

The Iranian national men’s U21 volleyball team defeated Italy 3-2 in the final match of FIVB Men’s U21 Volleyball World Championship in Bahrain last night.

