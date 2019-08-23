Iran has attained self-sufficiency in aerospace industry

He made the remarks in a sermon of Friday prayers in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province and added, “given the geography of threats, smart technologies and pinpoint accuracy have been put stop agenda in the country’s defense industry,” he added.

Today, very sophisticated and advanced missiles have been manufactured in the country which are very precise and accurate, although not all of the achievements have been publicized through media outlets, the brigadier general added.

The deputy minister of defense said, “the important point is this that we follow our own indigenous method. We saw weaknesses in US-made technologies but they [US] think that their technologies are complete in this respect.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Taghizadeh added, “today, full independency has been obtained in aerospace industry and in this regard, we have reached the world’s top levels. The US-made drone was shot down by the IRGC and they [US] realized what we have.”

“Our new defense systems do not have any similar ones in the world and are unique. In the current situation, despite sanctions and pressures imposed by the US against Iran to undermine our missile programs, we have been able to provide all defensive requirements of the Armed Forces by relying on our domestic capability.”

