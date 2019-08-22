US source of insecurity in region: defense min.

Making the remarks in a televised interview on Wednesday night and on the occasion of Iranian National Defense Industry Day, August 22, Hatami addressed the US-led mission in the Persian Gulf, known as the international maritime security construct (IMSC), saying “I have told my partners in the neighboring countries that the initiative is an American deceit since the US itself is the source of insecurity in the region and if formed, the coalition would exacerbate the conditions.”

Chastising the US as the major source of sowing insecurity in the region, the Iranian minister hailed the status quo of domestic defense industry besides the efforts of Iranian defense experts and Armed Forces despite the serious threats of the enemies.

Noting that Iran manufactures its required weapons and equipment domestically with low production costs, he announced that some 770 various types of defense products are manufactured in Iran while the country is under the toughest sanctions.

As the minister informed, by the end of the current Iranian year (March, 2020) a number of indigenous predator Kosar aircrafts, equipped with homegrown engines, will be delivered to the Air Force.

He also referred to some of the achievements of the domestic defense industry in the past year including Fateh submarine and to-surface cruise Hoveyzeh missile, Khordad 15 Surface to Air Missile Batteries and etc.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

HJ/ 4698724