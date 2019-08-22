Excellent discussions on preserving JCPOA held with the Swedish: Zarif

"On my second stop in Scandinavia, met with Sweden’s PM, FM, Speaker and former PM Carl Bildt," he wrote.

"Excellent discussions were conducted on issues of mutual interest and on ways to meaningfully preserve the JCPOA," he added.

"Also held meetings with business leaders, intellectuals and other dignitaries," he added.

He then left Sweden for Osla, the capital of Norway, in continuation of his Scandinavian tour.

The trip to Norway comes after a two-day visit to Sweden as part of his European tour.

HJ/