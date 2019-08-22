  1. Politics
22 August 2019 - 10:01

Excellent discussions on preserving JCPOA held with the Swedish: Zarif

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – In a tweet on Wednesday, Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Jvad Zarif announced that during his trip to Sweden, excellent discussions on ways to meaningfully preserve the JCPOA were held.

"On my second stop in Scandinavia, met with Sweden’s PM, FM, Speaker and former PM Carl Bildt," he wrote.

"Excellent discussions were conducted on issues of mutual interest and on ways to meaningfully preserve the JCPOA," he added.

"Also held meetings with business leaders, intellectuals and other dignitaries," he added.

He then left Sweden for Osla, the capital of Norway, in continuation of his Scandinavian tour.

The trip to Norway comes after a two-day visit to Sweden as part of his European tour.

