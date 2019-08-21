Zarif to Hook: Read US National Security Archive

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Tuesday shared a link to a report by the US National Security Archive which provided documents confirming the CIA’s role in the 1953 coup against the Iranian government.

Zarif said he was sharing the link “for those who are either unaware of, or willfully revisionist on, the history of US involvement in the 1953 Coup against the democratically elected government of Iran,” in reference to US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who rejected the involvement of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the coup against the government of Mohamad Mossadegh (1951-1953).

In a previous tweet posted on the 66th anniversary of the US-led coup which overthrew the democratically-elected Government of Iran, Zarif said that the coup "followed years of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iranians.”

He then called on the US to accept the reality of Iranians' refusal to accept foreign intervention, adding “time for some to deal with this reality.”

