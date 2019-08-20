Iranian FM meets Swedish foreign trade minister Tue.

Linde, is also the head of Sweden-Iran chamber of commerce.

On the same day, Zarif held talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström. They exchanged views with his Swedish counterpart on various bilateral, regional and international issues such as the JCPOA, the need for expediting efforts to launch the EU's trade mechanism for Iran called INSTEX, the security in the Persian Gulf, as well as issues related to Yemen and Afghanistan.

Javad Zarif is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries to hold high-level talks with the European countries’ senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues.

On Monday, he met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and the Finnish Minister for Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in Helsinki on Monday. Prior to these meeting, Zarif held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

From Sweden, Zarif will continue his trip to Norway and France.

The Iranian FM is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday, as he announced upon his arrival to Stockholm on Monday evening.

