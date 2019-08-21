Zarif holds talks with Swedish parliament speaker, PM

In the meeting between the Iranian top diplomat Zarif and Swedish parliament speaker Andreas Norlén, the two sides conferred on a variety of issues including bilateral cooperation, especially expansion of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Sweden, the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) as well as the latest international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Sweden on Monday afternoon after visiting Finland and meeting with high-ranking Finish officials.

Zarif has also met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to discuss international issues minutes ago.

KI/4698505; IRN83445884