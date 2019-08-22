Iranian FM, Norwegian trade min. hold talks

Earlier on Thursday, Zarif visited Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The Iranian FM, who is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries, arrived in Oslo from Stockholm on Wednesday.

On his arrival, he met and held talks with a group of Iranians living in Norway.

Zarif is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries to hold high-level talks with the European countries’ senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Sweden on Monday afternoon after visiting Finland and meeting with high-ranking Finish officials. Zarif has also met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to discuss international issues.

Prior to that, he met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the Finnish Minister for Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in Helsinki on Monday.

From Norway, Zarif will make a trip to France.

The Iranian FM is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday.

HJ/4698908