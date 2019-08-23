  1. Politics
23 August 2019 - 11:46

In a report to Congress, US Dep. of State acknowledges Iran’s compliance with NPT

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The US Department of State has admitted that Iran did not violate the the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in its annual report to the Congress despite earlier claims, according to a report.

The US Department of State has acknowledged Iran's adherence to it nuclear obligations incorporated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty or NPT and as per the JCPOA in its annual report to the Congress. Iran is one of the signatories of the NPT.

In a report on the matter, the ABC, citing senior US officials, described the issue of the Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA as one of the fiercest inter-agency battles of the Trump presidency.

According to the ABC, an annual State Department report to Congress assessing Iran’s compliance with international nuclear arms control agreements was revised dramatically and stripped of its central claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran violated the accord.

The ABC quoted sources as saying that the final document sent to lawmakers this spring – along with an unclassified version that was released publicly this week – assessed that Iran has complied with its nuclear obligations.

The document at issue is entitled “Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments.” By law, it is produced each year by the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC).

On May 8 2018, Donald Trump illegally pulled the US out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), claiming that the agreement was not in the US' best interests. 

